Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ex ;rond Point- Fort lamy 1969 - 1970
Notre Dame Des Apotres- Fort lamy 1971 - 1973
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Luce 1974 - 1975
Collège Jean Moulin- Ales 1976 - 1977
Collège Jules Verne- Rivery 1977 - 1979
Lycée Delambre- Amiens
F31979 - 1984
Lycée Jean-baptiste Delambre- Amiens 1981 - 1984
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Frederic MERLET
Vit Ã :
TRETS, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
AlgÃ©rie - Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Cambodge - Cameroun - Chine - Ã‰gypte - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - GrÃ¨ce - Maurice - Inde - IsraÃ«l - Italie - - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Russie - Seychelles - Slovaquie - SlovÃ©nie - SÃ©nÃ©gal - Suisse - Tchad - TchÃ©quie - ThaÃ¯lande - Turquie
