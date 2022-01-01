Frédéric STAHL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Frédéric STAHL

  • Vit à :

    STRASBOURG, France

  • Né le :

    5 sept. 1979 (43 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Vivez le moment présent et profitez de la vie, elle est trop courte ;-)

  • Profession :

    Gestionnaire administratif

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :