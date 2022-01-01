Frédéric SUREE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Albert Petit- Bagneux 1984 - 1990
-
ECOLE SAINT GABRIEL- Bagneux 1990 - 1993
-
Collège Saint-gabriel- Bagneux 1994 - 1998
-
CFA SAINT NICOLAS- Issy les moulineaux 1998 - 1998
-
ST NICOLAS- Issy les moulineaux 1999 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Armandon Sa / Deb Arma - Autre (Autre)- Wissous 2000 - 2000
-
DU PAREIL AU MEME - Autre (Autre)- Wissous 2000 - 2000
-
Burotex - Autre (Autre)- Wissous 2000 - 2000
-
Ocp Répartition - Autre (Autre)- Le plessis robinson 2001 - 2001
-
HANSGROHE GEBERIT - Autre (Autre)- Antony 2001 - 2001
-
Trox France - Autre (Autre)- Rungis 2001 - 2001
-
Ocp Répartition - Autre (Autre)- Le plessis robinson 2001 - 2001
-
Burotex - Autre (Autre)- Wissous 2001 - 2001
-
Midas Petit Clamart - Employé (Autre)- Clamart 2001 - 2002
-
S-inter - Autre (Autre)- Wissous 2002 - 2002
-
HANSGROHE GEBERIT - Autre (Autre)- Antony 2002 - 2002
-
PEUGEOT PARIS SUD - Employé (Autre)- Malakoff 2003 - 2003
-
Midas Petit Clamart - Employé (Autre)- Clamart 2003 - 2003
-
Séléction Automobile Du Parc - Employé (Autre)- Clamart 2003 - 2003
-
DIERRE FRANCE - Autre (Autre)- Antony 2003 - 2003
-
HANSGROHE GEBERIT - Autre (Autre)- Antony 2003 - 2003
-
Midas Versaille - Employé (Autre)- Versailles 2004 - 2004
-
C.a.e. Groupe - Employé (Autre)- Champlan 2004 - 2007
-
S.d. Decloux - Chauffeur (Autre)- Velizy villacoublay 2007 - 2008
-
Citroen Chambourcy - Magasinier - Vendeur (Autre)- Chambourcy 2010 - 2015
-
OPEL PGM - Magasinier - Gestionnaire de Stock (Autre)- Nanterre 2016 - 2020
-
VOLVO ACTENA PORT MARLY - Magasinier - Vendeur (Autre)- Le port marly 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Frédéric SUREE
-
Vit à :
BORAN-SUR-OISE, France
-
Né le :
20 avril 1981 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Magasinier - Vendeur
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Australie - Canada - États-Unis - Italie - Royaume-Uni - Suède
-
