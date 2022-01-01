Frédéric SUREE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Frédéric SUREE

  • Vit à :

    BORAN-SUR-OISE, France

  • Né le :

    20 avril 1981 (41 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Magasinier - Vendeur

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :