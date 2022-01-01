RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Serris
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Evariste Galois- Sevran 1982 - 1986
-
Sep Du Lycée Jean Moulin- Le blanc mesnil
BEP et CAP secretariat BAC ComptabilitÃ© BTS ComptabilitÃ©1987 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
ROTO PARIS PRESSE - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Torcy 1992 - 1995
-
ETS POURSIN - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Paris 1995 - 2002
-
CADILLAC PLASTIC - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Mitry mory 2002 - 2003
-
HMI GRANDE CUISINE - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Mitry mory 2003 - 2004
-
NEW GLOBAL VENDING - Responsable ADV (Commercial)- Le mesnil amelot 2004 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :FrÃ©dÃ©rique DECAMPS GUEHL
-
Vit Ã :
SERRIS, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Que d'émotions et un retour en arrière parfois étonnant !
Profession :
Responsable du service admnistration des ventes
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
FrÃ©dÃ©rique DECAMPS GUEHL a reconnu FrÃ©dÃ©rique GUEHL sur la photo CLASSE DE 3ème G
-
FrÃ©dÃ©rique DECAMPS GUEHL a crÃ©Ã© l'Ã©vÃ©nement : MARIAGE DE JACQUES ET FREDERIQUE