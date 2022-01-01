Gabriel LOOSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SACILOR

     -  Gandrange

    mÃ©canique aciÃ©rie CAL ARG CTA-ROMBAS

    1969 - 1979

  • Ets Trancel

     -  Hautmont 1979 - 1989

  • TRANCEL  - Responsable commercial (Commercial)

     -  Hautmont 1979 - 1989

  • Dumas Produits Longs  - Chef d'agence (Commercial)

     -  Anzin 1990 - 1992

  • Dumas Produits Longs  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Woippy 1992 - 1994

  • Nozal  - Responsable de parc (Production)

     -  Woippy 1994 - 2008

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Gabriel LOOSE

  • Vit Ã  :

    JOEUF, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1952 (71 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :