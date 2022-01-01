Gabriel LOOSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole La Campagne- Bourbourg 1955 - 1958
-
Ecole Guynemer- Bourbourg 1958 - 1963
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Uckange)- Uckange 1963 - 1966
-
EUGENE VELLAY- Florange
apprenti chaudronnier option fer1966 - 1969
-
CET EUGENE VELAY- Florange
apprenti chaudronnier option fer1966 - 1969
-
Centre Eugene Velay- Florange
apprenti chaudronnier option fer1966 - 1969
Parcours entreprise
-
SACILOR- Gandrange
mÃ©canique aciÃ©rie CAL ARG CTA-ROMBAS1969 - 1979
-
Ets Trancel- Hautmont 1979 - 1989
-
TRANCEL - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Hautmont 1979 - 1989
-
Dumas Produits Longs - Chef d'agence (Commercial)- Anzin 1990 - 1992
-
Dumas Produits Longs - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Woippy 1992 - 1994
-
Nozal - Responsable de parc (Production)- Woippy 1994 - 2008
Parcours club
-
Section Cfdt Gandrange- Gandrange 1973 - 1979
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gabriel LOOSE
-
Vit Ã :
JOEUF, France
-
NÃ© en :
1952 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Gabriel LOOSE a reconnu Gabriel LOOSE sur la photo Fin d'étude 1 ou 2