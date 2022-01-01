Gabriel MARTOS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE TORCATIS- Saint esteve 1962 - 1970
-
Collège Le Riberal- Saint esteve 1970 - 1973
-
Lycée Charles Renouvier- Prades 1973 - 1976
Parcours militaire
-
35ème Ri- Belfort
mecanicien, chef d'équipe vl,pl1976 - 1983
-
Esmat - La Martinerie- Chateauroux
élève1977 - 1977
-
Esmat - La Martinerie- Chateauroux
élève1981 - 1982
-
13 Eme Bataillon De Chasseurs Alpins- Chambery
chef d'atelier1983 - 1990
-
Liban 420 Dsl 18ème Mandat- Naqoura 1986 - maintenant
-
159 Ria- Briancon
chef d'atelier1990 - 1994
-
Cm61- Epinal
responsable stokage vehicule1994 - 1998
-
16gc- Saarburg
chef d'atelier poid lourd1998 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
Iveco-est Irisbus - Technicien maintenance IRISBUS- Hauconcourt 2006 - maintenant
-
Trans Fensch Thionville - mecanicien cars bus, trans fensch thionville (Autre)- Florange 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gabriel MARTOS
-
Vit à :
MAIZIERES LES METZ, France
-
Né en :
1959 (63 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Mécanicien cars bus trans fensch thionville
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Autriche - Belgique - Cote d'Ivoire - Espagne - France - - Israël - Italie - Kosovo - Liban - Luxembourg - Macédoine - Nouvelle-Calédonie - Pays-Bas - - Serbie - Suisse - Tchad
-
-
-
Pascale MARTOS Jeune le frangin gros bisous