Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JEANNE ARC DU CYPRESSAT- Cenon 1953 - 1956
-
ECOLE CAMILLE MAUMEY- Cenon 1956 - 1964
-
Ecole De Commerce Servant-dubois- Bordeaux 1965 - 1968
Parcours militaire
Parcours entreprise
-
VISCONTI - Commercial (Commercial)- Cenon
CAISSIER1970 - 1971
-
QUANCARD - Employé administratif (Administratif)- Ambares et lagrave
RESPONSABLE EXPEDITIONS1971 - 1974
-
CALVET BORDEAUX - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Bordeaux
RESPONSABLE ORDONNANCEMENT LANCEMENT1974 - 2004
-
SED - Cadre administratif (Administratif)- Blanquefort
RESPONSABLE ORDONNANCEMENT LANCEMENT APPROVISIONNEMENT MATIERES SECHES2004 - 2006
Parcours de vacances
-
Club Marmara Le President- Hammamet 2008 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gabriel PINEAU
-
Vit à :
YVRAC, France
-
Né le :
15 août 1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié 2 enfants, profite de la retraite, le pied ! 4 petits enfants YANIS, ILIES, EYNA, CHAMSIA QUE DU BONHEUR !!!!
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Brésil - Canada - Cuba - Indonésie - Irlande - République Dominicaine
-
