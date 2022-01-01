Gabriel PINEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Ba 722

     -  Saintes

    1968 - 1968

  • Ba188

     -  Djibouti

    COMMISSARIAT DE L'AIR PLAGE DES AURES SECRETAIRE CHAUFFEUR DU COMMISSAIRE COMMANDANT L'AIR

    1969 - 1969

  • VISCONTI  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Cenon

    CAISSIER

    1970 - 1971

  • QUANCARD  - Employé administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Ambares et lagrave

    RESPONSABLE EXPEDITIONS

    1971 - 1974

  • CALVET BORDEAUX  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  Bordeaux

    RESPONSABLE ORDONNANCEMENT LANCEMENT

    1974 - 2004

  • SED  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  Blanquefort

    RESPONSABLE ORDONNANCEMENT LANCEMENT APPROVISIONNEMENT MATIERES SECHES

    2004 - 2006

    Gabriel PINEAU

    YVRAC, France

    15 août 1950 (72 ans)

    Marié 2 enfants, profite de la retraite, le pied ! 4 petits enfants YANIS, ILIES, EYNA, CHAMSIA QUE DU BONHEUR !!!!

    Retraité

    marié(e)

    2

    Égypte - Espagne - Italie - - Mexique - Somalie - Suisse - Tunisie
