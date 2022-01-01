Gabrielle KLEIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Poincaré- Saverne
6eme4 5eme4 4eme1 3eme11993 - 1997
-
Lycée Leclerc- Saverne 1997 - 2000
-
Iut De L'université Louis Pasteur Strasbourg- Schiltigheim 2000 - 2002
-
IUT GEA LOUIS PASTEUR- Strasbourg 2000 - 2002
-
Iut Info (Année Spéciale 1an)- Amiens 2002 - 2003
-
LICENCE PRO LPRGI- Amiens 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
INTRACALL CENTER - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Amiens
Hotliner2004 - 2005
-
DIA PSI - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Bagneux
En poste a la DIRECTION DES SYSTÃˆMES ET TECHNOLOGIES DE L'INFORMATION DE LA MAIRIE DE PARIS Ã PARIS2005 - 2006
-
Direction Des Systèmes Et Technologies De L'information De La Mairie De Paris - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Paris
Responsable d'applications2006 - 2007
-
1spatial - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Cambridge
Testeur de Logiciels2007 - 2009
-
Green Energy Options- Cambridge 2008 - 2010
-
Alertme.com - Testeur de Logiciel (Informatique)- Cambridge 2010 - 2012
-
Tribal Education Group - Testeur de Logiciel (Informatique)- Cambridge 2012 - 2013
-
Realvnc- Cambridge 2012 - 2012
-
Blinkbox Entertainment Ltd - Testeur de Logiciel (Informatique)- Cambridge 2014 - 2014
-
Blinkbox Entertainment Ltd - Testeur de Logiciel (Informatique)- Cambridge 2014 - 2014
-
Towers Watson - Testeur de Logiciel (Informatique)- Cambridge 2014 - 2016
-
Huber+suhner Polatis - Test lead (Informatique)- Cambridge 2016 - maintenant
-
Deus Ex Machina - QA Lead (Informatique)- Thessaloniki 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gabrielle KLEIN
-
Vit Ã :
THESSALONIKI, Grèce
-
NÃ©e le :
2 juin 1982 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello!
Profession :
Software Tester Engineer
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Canada - Chili - Croatie - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰tats-Unis - GroÃ«nland - Hongrie - Irlande - Islande - Japon - Lesotho - Mexique - Mongolie - Mozambique - Namibie - Nouvelle-ZÃ©lande - Russie - Tanzanie - Zambie
-
