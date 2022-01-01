Gaël DUCERF est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PUBLIQUE- Thiel sur acolin 1985 - 1991
-
école Publique- Garnat sur engievre 1991 - 1993
-
Collège Ferdinand Sarrien- Bourbon lancy 1993 - 1994
-
Collège Louis Pergaud- Dompierre sur besbre 1994 - 1997
-
Lycée Banville- Moulins 1997 - 2000
-
IUT GENIE ELECTRIQUE- Montlucon 2000 - 2002
-
Iut De Montluçon Université Blaise Pascal- Montlucon 2000 - 2002
-
Iup Génie Informatique (Ufr Sciences Et Technologie)- La rochelle 2002 - 2006
-
Master 1 Ima (Informatique, Mathématiques Et Leurs Applications)- La rochelle 2004 - 2005
-
Master 2 Ima (Informatique, Mathématiques Et Leurs Applications)- La rochelle 2005 - 2006
Parcours de vacances
-
Colonie Peugeot- Saint jean de monts 1992 - 1994
-
Camp D'ados Kerbraz- Damgan 1996 - 1998
-
COLONIE DE VACANCES CCEAF- Barcelonnette 2003 - 2004
-
COLONIE DE VACANCES- Parentis en born 2005 - 2005
-
Lacdepareloupàsallescuran- Salles curan 2006 - 2007
Parcours entreprise
-
Centre Social De Jaligny / Neuilly - Animateur (Autre)- Jaligny sur besbre 1999 - 2006
-
Ccm Benchmark Group - Développeur (Informatique)- RENNES 2006 - 2009
-
Université De La Rochelle - Ingénieur d'études (Informatique)- La rochelle 2009 - 2011
-
Geos Informatique - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Nantes
GEOS / Neo-soft Limoges2011 - 2014
-
Neo-soft Services - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Rennes
GEOS / Neo-soft Limoges2011 - 2014
-
Syndicat Départemental Des Energies De L'allier (Sde 03) - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Yzeure 2014 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
E.a.c.c.d.- Dompierre sur besbre 1999 - 2000
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gaël DUCERF
-
Vit à :
PANAZOL, France
-
Né le :
8 févr. 1982 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur en informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
