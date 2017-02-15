Gael THOMAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Charles Peguy- Verneuil l'etang 1988 - 1992
-
Lycée François Couperin- Fontainebleau 1992 - 1995
-
Université Pierre Et Marie Curie : Paris Vi- Paris 1995 - 1997
-
GRETA- Champigny sur marne
Formation Gestion et Administration des RÃ©seaux Informatiques2001 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
Lycée François Couperin- Fontainebleau 1999 - 2004
-
Inspection Académique De Seine Et Marne - Informaticien (Informatique)- Melun 2005 - 2007
-
Ensiie - Informaticien (Informatique)- Evry 2007 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Gael THOMAS
-
Vit Ã :
CHAILLY EN BIERE, France
-
NÃ© le :
27 nov. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Gael THOMAS a reconnu Gael THOMAS sur la photo 3ème 2 (1991-1992), photo classe de 1992
-
Gael THOMAS a reconnu Gael THOMAS sur la photo 3ème 2 (1991-1992)
-
Gael THOMAS a reconnu Gael THOMAS sur la photo 4ème (1990-1991)
-
Gael THOMAS a reconnu Gael THOMAS sur la photo 4eme3
-
Gael THOMAS a reconnu Gael THOMAS sur la photo 5/1
-
Gael THOMAS a reconnu Gael THOMAS sur la photo 5eme1
-
Gael THOMAS a reconnu Gael THOMAS sur la photo 6ème A
-
Gael THOMAS a reconnu Carole SIMONOT sur la photo 5eme1
-
Gael THOMAS a reconnu Carole SIMONOT sur la photo 6ème A