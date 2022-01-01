RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pomponne
Gaëlle LANIESSE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Robert Rideau (Coulommiers)- Coulommiers 1984 - 1988
-
Ecole Jean De La Fontaine (Coulommiers)- Coulommiers 1989 - 1993
-
Collège Hippolyte Rémy- Coulommiers 1993 - 1997
-
Lycée Clément Ader- Tournan en brie 1997 - 1999
-
C.f.a.i. De Marne La Vallée- Emerainville 1999 - 2001
Parcours entreprise
-
PACK SERVICES - Technicienne de maintenance itinérante- Les chapelles bourbon 2007 - 2010
-
Technicentre (SNCF) - Opératrice matériel roulant- CHATILLON 2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Gaëlle LANIESSE
-
Vit à :
POMPONNE, France
-
Née le :
21 juin 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Kikou !!
Profession :
Opératrice sur TGV
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Gaëlle LANIESSE a reconnu Gaelle LANIESSE sur la photo 5H
-
Gaëlle LANIESSE a reconnu Gaelle LANIESSE sur la photo cm2