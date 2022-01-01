Geoffrey ALESSIO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA NEUVILLETTE- Reims 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Champollion- Dijon 1989 - 1990
-
Collège Trois Fontaines- Reims 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Colbert- Reims 1993 - 1996
-
Université De Reims Champagne-ardenne- Reims 1996 - 1997
Parcours club
-
LA FLEURIEE- Dijon 1989 - 1990
-
REIMS EUROPE CLUB- Reims 2000 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Geoffrey ALESSIO
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© le :
13 oct. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
"c'est la musique,qui nous fait supporter la vie..."
"it's my life,it's now or never,I'm not gonna live forever..."
"love is the answer,love is all we need my friend"
"droit au but!"
Profession :
Prof de tennis
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Autriche - Belgique - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - Tunisie
-
Geoffrey ALESSIO a reconnu Geoffrey ALESSIO sur la photo 1ère année de maternelle
-
Geoffrey ALESSIO a reconnu Stephane MARTIN sur la photo 1ère année de maternelle
-
Geoffrey ALESSIO a reconnu Matthieu REUILLARD sur la photo 1ère année de maternelle