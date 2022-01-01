RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Orléans dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Le Parterre (Romorantin Lanthenay)- Romorantin lanthenay 1982 - 1985
-
ECOLES DES FAVIGNOLLES FILLES- Romorantin lanthenay 1985 - 1987
-
Collège Léonard De Vinci- Romorantin lanthenay 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Claude De France- Romorantin lanthenay 1991 - 1994
-
François Rabelais- Blois 1994 - 1996
-
Université François Rabelais : Tours- Tours 1996 - 1998
-
IAE TOURS- Tours 1998 - 2000
-
Institut Supérieur De Gestion (Isg)- Paris 2000 - 2002
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Geoffrey DOYON
-
Vit à :
ORLEANS, France
-
Né le :
17 janv. 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Manager des ventes
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Brésil - Mexique