Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Saint-justin- Levallois perret 1980 - 1987
-
Lycée Sainte-geneviève- Asnieres sur seine 1988 - 1991
-
Université De Nanterre : Paris X- Nanterre 1991 - 1996
Parcours club
-
LSC- Levallois perret 1988 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Mcdonald's- LEVALLOIS PERRET 1991 - 1992
-
SYSTEMS UNION FRANCE- Paris 1997 - 1997
-
Micro Focus / Merant- Puteaux 1997 - 1999
-
Oracle- NANTERRE 1999 - 2000
-
Trader.com- Paris 2000 - 2002
-
Disneyland Paris- marne la vallee 2003 - 2007
-
LES CHINOIS - Chef de projet internet (Autre)- Paris 2007 - 2009
-
Digitas France (Publicis) - Directrice de programme (Production)- Neuilly sur seine 2009 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Geraldine MINVIELLE
-
Vit à :
LE VESINET, France
-
Née le :
16 mai 1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directrice de programme
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Canada - Danemark - Égypte - Espagne - États-Unis - Grèce - Hongrie - Italie - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - République Dominicaine - Suisse
-
