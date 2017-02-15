GÃ©rard DERVILLEZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • USB

     -  Beautor

    En 1962 en Ã©quipe premiÃ¨re, en DH avec Dos Santos Arnaud, coco Rozelet

    1960 - 1964

Parcours militaire

  • 21 Rima

     -  Sissonne

    Classe 64/2B, caporal,caporal chef, sergent chef de Half strack et chef section CEB ( compagnie eclairage de brigade)

    1964 - 1965

Parcours entreprise

  • CARPANO ET PONS  - MÃ©canographe (Informatique)

     -  Cluses 1966 - 1969

  • ETS BRETTON  - Responsable informatique (Informatique)

     -  Cluses 1969 - 1971

  • EBC  - Analyste programmeur (Informatique)

     -  Reims 1971 - 1993

  • Dupeux S.a  - Responsable informatique (Informatique)

     -  Betheniville 1993 - 1998

  • Champagne Gh Martel  - Responsable de secteur

     -  Epernay 1996 - 1998

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    GÃ©rard DERVILLEZ

  • Vit Ã  :

    CERNAY-LES-REIMS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    5 juin 1943 (78 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'ai 77 ans à présent . Après des études lycée Marie de Lux. de La-Fère (58-64), armée 16 mois (64-65)au 21ème RIMA Sissonne (02) ,Ecole informatique IBM . 2 garçons un petit fils franco-allemand 12 ans ( Felix-Antoine) .

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ© (informaticien)

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :