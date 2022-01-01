Ghislaine MULLER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ORANGERS- Nice 1977 - 1984
-
Collège Jean Giono- Nice 1984 - 1990
-
Lycée Agricole Et Horticole- Antibes 1991 - 1997
-
CFA HORTICOLE ET AGRICOLE- Antibes 2007 - 2008
-
ECOLE ORANGERS- Nice 2007 - 2008
Parcours club
-
Poney Club Arche De Noé- Peillon 1981 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
E.v.m - Jardinier (Technique)- Frejus 1996 - 2001
-
MAIRIE DE MENTON - Agent de maîtrise (Autre)- Menton 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ghislaine MULLER
-
Vit à :
PEILLON, France
-
Née en :
1973 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Coucou à toute les copains
Profession :
Agent de maitrise a menton
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1