Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • E.v.m  - Jardinier (Technique)

     -  Frejus 1996 - 2001

  • MAIRIE DE MENTON  - Agent de maîtrise (Autre)

     -  Menton 2001 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Ghislaine MULLER

  • Vit à :

    PEILLON, France

  • Née en :

    1973 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Coucou à toute les copains

  • Profession :

    Agent de maitrise a menton

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Animaux

    Voyages