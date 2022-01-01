GrÃ©gory FELT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
Parcours scolaire
Ecole De L'eglise (Hilsprich)- Hilsprich 1989 - 1990
Collège Jean Baptiste Eble- Puttelange aux lacs 1990 - 1994
Lycée Charles Jully- Saint avold 1994 - 1998
Lycée Des Métiers Henri Nominé- Sarreguemines 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
DELPHI- Sarreguemines 2000 - 2002
SMART FRANCE- Sarreguemines 2002 - maintenant
SURTEMA - Technicien (Technique)- Hambach 2002 - 2005
SMART - Technicien (Technique)- Hambach 2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :GrÃ©gory FELT
Vit Ã :
LEYVILLER, France
NÃ© le :
8 fÃ©vr. 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien MÃ©thodes Maintenance
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - BrÃ©sil - Canada - Chili - Cuba - Ã‰gypte - Ã‰tats-Unis - Maurice - Inde - IndonÃ©sie - Japon - - Mongolie - PÃ©rou - RÃ©publique Dominicaine
GrÃ©gory FELT a ajoutÃ© Etoile Naborienne Ã son parcours sportif
GrÃ©gory FELT a ajoutÃ© Smart France Ã son parcours professionnel
GrÃ©gory FELT a reconnu GrÃ©gory FELT sur la photo 3 ème
GrÃ©gory FELT a reconnu GrÃ©gory FELT sur la photo Premiere STechno 2
GrÃ©gory FELT a reconnu Audrey KAINZ sur la photo Premiere STechno 2
GrÃ©gory FELT a reconnu Jean-Baptiste MARINI sur la photo Premiere STechno 2
GrÃ©gory FELT a reconnu Thomas LYZBA sur la photo Premiere STechno 2
GrÃ©gory FELT a reconnu Joachim NAGEL sur la photo Premiere STechno 2
GrÃ©gory FELT a reconnu Christophe MICHEL sur la photo Premiere STechno 2
GrÃ©gory FELT a reconnu Olivier DECHOUX sur la photo Premiere STechno 2
GrÃ©gory FELT a reconnu Nicolas BODOCCO sur la photo Premiere STechno 2
GrÃ©gory FELT a reconnu Jean-Michel ROTONDO sur la photo TET2
GrÃ©gory FELT a reconnu GrÃ©gory FELT sur la photo TET2
GrÃ©gory FELT a reconnu David HOUPERT sur la photo TET2