Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Maison De L'enfance- Arnage 1981 - 1982
-
Ecole Fernand Boutier (Ruaudin)- Ruaudin 1982 - 1990
-
Collège Louis Cordelet- Parigne l'eveque 1990 - 1992
-
Collège Marcel Pagnol- Malicorne sur sarthe 1993 - 1994
-
Lycée Livet- Nantes 1994 - 1997
Parcours de vacances
-
Val Parent- Vic le comte 1993 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Scao Autoroutes - OpÃ©rateur topographe (Technique)- Tours 2000 - 2000
-
Guillet - OpÃ©rateur topographe (Technique)- Roeze sur sarthe 2000 - 2002
-
MS RELAIS - Monteur (Production)- Sable sur sarthe 2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Guillaume BOSCHAT
-
Vit Ã :
LA CHAPELLE D'ALIGNE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RÃ©gleur relais ferroviaire
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
