Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE FENOUILLERES- Aix en provence 1960 - 1961
-
Lycée Mignet- Aix en provence 1961 - 1962
-
JEAN JAURES- Castres 1962 - 1963
-
CARNOT- Pointe a pitre 1963 - 1964
-
Lycée Polyvalent Baimbridge- Pointe a pitre 1964 - 1965
-
Lycée Mignet- Aix en provence 1965 - 1966
-
Lycée Privé Saint-paul- Angouleme 1966 - 1969
-
Ecole Supérieure D'électronique De L'ouest- Angers 1969 - 1971
-
IUT DE RENNES- Rennes 1971 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Csee - Brest - Technicien (Technique)- Brest 1973 - 1973
-
Honeywell (Bull) - Informaticien (Informatique)- LOUVECIENNES
Inspecteur de Maintenance1973 - 1977
-
BULL CARAIBES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Baie mahault
Inspecteur de Maintenance1977 - 1980
-
Bull - Informaticien (Informatique)- LOUVECIENNES
ITC1980 - 1999
-
Oracle - Informaticien (Informatique)- NANTERRE
Consultant1999 - 2000
-
COMPAQ - Informaticien (Informatique)- Issy les moulineaux
TAM2000 - 2002
-
Microsoft - Informaticien (Informatique)- LES ULIS
ATS2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Guy EID
-
Vit à :
GÉMENOS, France
-
Né le :
11 avril 1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Aucune information disponible