Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Csee - Brest  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Brest 1973 - 1973

  • Honeywell (Bull)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LOUVECIENNES

    Inspecteur de Maintenance

    1973 - 1977

  • BULL CARAIBES  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Baie mahault

    Inspecteur de Maintenance

    1977 - 1980

  • Bull  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LOUVECIENNES

    ITC

    1980 - 1999

  • Oracle  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  NANTERRE

    Consultant

    1999 - 2000

  • COMPAQ  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Issy les moulineaux

    TAM

    2000 - 2002

  • Microsoft  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LES ULIS

    ATS

    2002 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Guy EID

  • Vit à :

    GÉMENOS, France

  • Né le :

    11 avril 1950 (72 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

