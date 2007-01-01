Guy GIRONS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Zola- Rochefort 1955 - 1958
-
Lycée Pierre Loti- Rochefort 1961 - 1966
-
Collège Pierre Loti- Rochefort 1961 - 1966
-
Lycée Pierre Loti- Rochefort 1961 - 1966
-
Prytanée National Militaire- La fleche
moniteur chef eps au quartier Gallieni1979 - 1984
Parcours club
-
SAR- Rochefort 1963 - 1966
Parcours militaire
-
EEPM- Antibes
engage volontaire 20 evam 1 mai 1967 30 aout 19671967 - 1967
-
Ensoa (Ecole Nationale Des Sous-officiers D'active)- Saint maixent l'ecole
eleve 24 promotion septembre1967 fevrier 1968. 13 cie section CAVAT promotion adjt GUENOT1967 - 1968
-
Ecole Interarmée Des Sports- Fontainebleau
cs2 aide moniteur EPMS1968 - 1968
-
6e Régiment Du Génie- Angers
moniteur eps1968 - 1975
-
CNEC- Collioure
stage moniteur commando1968 - 1968
-
CNEC- Mont louis
stage moniteur commando1968 - 1968
-
Ecole Interarmée Des Sports- Fontainebleau
31 eme BS1 moniteur EPS1970 - 1970
-
Ecole Interarmée Des Sports- Fontainebleau
CT2 moniteur chef eps1974 - 1974
-
5ème Genie- Versailles
moniteur chef eps1975 - 1979
-
21e Regiment Du Genie- Angers
officier des sports quartier BERTHEZENE1984 - 1985
-
ESAG- Angers
adjoint officier des sports EBLE1985 - 1988
-
34° Régiment Du Génie- Epernay
officier adjoint 11 cie .osa. officier adjoint 21 ccs1988 - 1992
-
64 ° Ri- Coetquidan bellevue
officier adjoint compagnie de camp cne commandant la cc1992 - 1996
-
ESAG- Angers
responsable bureau programation1998 - 2001
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Guy GIRONS
-
Vit Ã :
AVRILLE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ© militaire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
