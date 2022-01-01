RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Bergerac dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
ASCCM- Margny les compiegne 1962 - 1967
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Mireille Grenet- Compiegne 1963 - 1965
Parcours militaire
-
EEPM- Antibes
Ev section Platon1967 - 1967
-
Ensoa (Ecole Nationale Des Sous-officiers D'active)- Saint maixent l'ecole 1967 - 1968
-
Ecole Interarmée Des Sports- Fontainebleau
Stage aide mono section Bolchakoff1968 - 1968
-
31 Ième Regiment De Genie- Libourne 1968 - 1971
-
GENIE- Libourne
S/OFF des sports 31Â° Rg Ã Libourne et Ã Castesarasin1968 - 1972
Parcours entreprise
-
Crs N°17- Bergerac 1972 - 1994
-
CRS GUADELOUPE- Pointe a pitre 1978 - 1981
-
Enp Périgueux - Mono APP (Technique)- Perigueux 1995 - 1999
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Roland HECKEL
-
Vit Ã :
BERGERAC, France
-
NÃ© en :
1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Aide-toi, le ciel tÂ’aura aidé...
Lire penta24@orange.fr pour l'adresse internet
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
