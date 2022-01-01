RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Ambert ainsi que le résulat des législatives dans le Puy-de-Dôme les dimanches 12 et 19 juin à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE VOLTAIRE- Montlucon 1961 - 1966
Collège Jean Zay- Montlucon 1966 - 1970
Lycée Madame De Staël- Montlucon 1970 - 1973
Université Blaise Pascal : Clermont-ferrand Ii- Clermont ferrand
1973/1975 DEUG SCIENCES DE LA MATIÈRE - 1976/LICENCE DE CHIMIE - 1977/ MAITRISE DE CHIMIE - 1978/ DEA DE MÉTÉOROLOGIE GÉNÉRALE - 1978/1979 SERVICE MILITAIRE - 1979/1983 DOCTORAT EN PHYSIQUE SPÉCIALITÉ MÉTÉOROLOGIE1973 - 1983
Parcours entreprise
Ministère Education Nationale- Clermont ferrand
-PROFESSEUR HORS CLASSE- -Officier dans l'ordre des Palmes Académiques1982 - maintenant
Maire D'ambert - Vice Président COCOM AMBERT LIVRADOIS FOREZ- Ambert 2020 - maintenant
Parcours club
FC US AMBERT- Ambert
PRESIDENT FC US AMBERT jusqu'en Septembre 2020 - PRESIDENT GROUPEMENT JEUNES LIVRADOIS FOREZ1995 - maintenant
ROTARY CLUB INTERNATIONAL- Ambert
En charge du Salon des vins et des Produits du terroir2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Guy GORBINET
Vit à :
AMBERT, France
Né le :
25 mars 1955 (67 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous . Si vous me connaissez ou si vous m'avez connu écrivez moi ou envoyez moi un courriel . ....
à très bientôt ......
Profession :
PROFESSEUR PHYSIQUE-CHIMIE
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
