Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Ambert ainsi que le résulat des législatives dans le Puy-de-Dôme les dimanches 12 et 19 juin à partir de 20 heures.

Guy GORBINET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Ministère Education Nationale

     -  Clermont ferrand

    -PROFESSEUR HORS CLASSE- -Officier dans l'ordre des Palmes Académiques

    1982 - maintenant

  • Maire D'ambert  - Vice Président COCOM AMBERT LIVRADOIS FOREZ

     -  Ambert 2020 - maintenant

Parcours club

  • FC US AMBERT

     -  Ambert

    PRESIDENT FC US AMBERT jusqu'en Septembre 2020 - PRESIDENT GROUPEMENT JEUNES LIVRADOIS FOREZ

    1995 - maintenant

  • ROTARY CLUB INTERNATIONAL

     -  Ambert

    En charge du Salon des vins et des Produits du terroir

    2002 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Guy GORBINET

  • Vit à :

    AMBERT, France

  • Né le :

    25 mars 1955 (67 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à tous . Si vous me connaissez ou si vous m'avez connu écrivez moi ou envoyez moi un courriel . ....
    à très bientôt ......

  • Profession :

    PROFESSEUR PHYSIQUE-CHIMIE

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :