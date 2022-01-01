GwenaÃ«l CARRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Annexe De Garçons- Privas 1985 - 1985
-
Ecole Paste (Privas)- Privas 1985 - 1993
-
Collège Bernard De Ventadour- Privas 1993 - 1998
-
Lycée Vincent D'indy- Privas 1998 - 2002
-
Faculté De Sciences Humaines- Aix en provence 2002 - 2003
Parcours club
-
FOOTBALL- Saint priest 1989 - 2015
Parcours entreprise
-
Giraud-delay Sa - Ouvrier (Production)- Alissas 2003 - 2016
-
Hyper U Alissas - EmployÃ© commercial (Commercial)- Alissas 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :GwenaÃ«l CARRE
-
Vit Ã :
ALISSAS, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 oct. 1982 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Vendeur grande surface
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Ã‰tats-Unis - Irlande - Italie - Lituanie
-
GwenaÃ«l CARRE a ajoutÃ© Hyper U Alissas Ã son parcours professionnel
-
GwenaÃ«l CARRE a reconnu David PEYRON sur la photo 2 nd Générale