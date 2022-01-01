Helene FAGON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Helene FAGON

  • Vit Ã  :

    AUBERVILLIERS, France

  • NÃ©e le :

    20 sept. 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    InfirmiÃ¨re

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :