Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LES PLANCHETTES- Verdun 1975 - 1979
-
ECOLE BEAUSOLEIL- Cesson sevigne 1979 - 1981
-
école Paul Painlevé- Massy 1981 - 1982
-
Collège Denis Diderot- Massy 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Du Parc De Vilgénis- Massy 1986 - 1987
-
LYCEE BREQUIGNY- Rennes 1987 - 1989
-
Institut De Formation En Soins Infirmiers Hôpital Bichat- Paris 1989 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
HOPITAL BICHAT CLAUDE BERNARD- Paris 1992 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Helene FAGON
-
Vit Ã :
AUBERVILLIERS, France
-
NÃ©e le :
20 sept. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
InfirmiÃ¨re
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
