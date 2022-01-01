HÃ©lÃ¨ne POLLARD (PSALMON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MICHELET- La varenne saint hilaire 1951 - 1956
-
Lycée Condorcet- La varenne saint hilaire 1956 - 1963
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :HÃ©lÃ¨ne POLLARD (PSALMON)
-
Vit Ã :
VILLEBON SUR YVETTE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1945 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Administratrice de l'association Solidarité enfants sida (Sol En Si) et membre du collectif interassociatif TRT-5
Profession :
Directrice de Recherche Inserm, rÃ©cente retraitÃ©e
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
