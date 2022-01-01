RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Petite-Forêt
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Marie Curie- Tourcoing 1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Gambetta- Tourcoing 1996 - 1999
-
Iut C De L'université De Lille Ii- Roubaix 1999 - 2001
Parcours club
-
Scout De France (3ème Tourcoing)- Tourcoing 1997 - maintenant
-
TENNIS UNION BONDUES- Bondues 2002 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
FINAREF - Employée de service marketing (Marketing)- La madeleine 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Hélène THOREZ
-
Vit à :
PETITE FORET, France
-
Née le :
15 juin 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chargée de sélections
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1