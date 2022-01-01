HervÃ© AUGONNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PAUL BLET- Poitiers 1958 - 1959
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Poitiers 1959 - 1963
-
Collège Henri Iv- Poitiers 1963 - 1965
-
Lycée Camille Guérin- Poitiers 1965 - 1971
Parcours de vacances
-
Colonie La Danaé- Saint martin terressus 1966 - 1967
-
Colonie La Danaé- Saint martin terressus 1967 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :HervÃ© AUGONNET
-
Vit Ã :
BADECON LE PIN, France
-
NÃ© le :
9 janv. 1953 (69 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
