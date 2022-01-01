HervÃ© MORIOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ALBERT CHABANON- Marseille 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Anatole France- Marseille 1980 - 1984
-
Collège Jean Malrieu- Marseille 1984 - 1985
-
Lycée Montgrand- Marseille 1985 - 1989
-
Université D'avignon Et Des Pays Du Vaucluse- Avignon 2008 - 2009
Parcours militaire
-
Base Aérienne 114- Aix en provence 1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
STELLA FORMATION- Marseille 1993 - 2012
-
Sol Roof Europe - RSI (Informatique)- Marseille 2013 - 2020
-
E-leven - RSI (Informatique)- La penne sur huveaune 2020 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :HervÃ© MORIOT
-
Vit Ã :
MARSEILLE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Responsable Informatique
Profession :
RSI
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
