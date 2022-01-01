HervÃ© ROBUCHON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Collège Jean Macé- Chatellerault 1970 - 1974
Lycée Professionnel Raoul Mortier- Montmorillon
BEP - CAP ElectromÃ©quanique1974 - 1977
Parcours militaire
Hopital Bouffard - Infirmier militaire (Autre)- Djibouti
Bonjour je recherche des copains qui ont fait leur service militaire Ã cette Ã©poque Ã L'hÃ´pital Bouffard. Vous pouvez me contacter en MP.1978 - 1979
Hôpital Bouffard Djibouti- Djibouti 1978 - 1979
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :HervÃ© ROBUCHON
Vit Ã :
SAINT-BENOÃŽT, France
NÃ© en :
1959 (64 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Ã‰tats-Unis - Djibouti - ThaÃ¯lande
