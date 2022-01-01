HervÃ© ROBUCHON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • Hopital Bouffard  - Infirmier militaire (Autre)

     -  Djibouti

    Bonjour je recherche des copains qui ont fait leur service militaire Ã  cette Ã©poque Ã  L'hÃ´pital Bouffard. Vous pouvez me contacter en MP.

    1978 - 1979

  • Hôpital Bouffard Djibouti

     -  Djibouti 1978 - 1979

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    HervÃ© ROBUCHON

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT-BENOÃŽT, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1959 (64 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    cÃ©libataire

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    • Je n'ai pas de voiture

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :