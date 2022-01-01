Hubert FOUQUIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

  • FAUQUET LEMAITRE  - Employé (Autre)

     -  Bolbec 1970 - 1973

  • BROSSETTE  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Le havre 1973 - 1984

  • BROSSETTE  - Représentant (Commercial)

     -  Mondeville 1984 - 1988

  • LONGOMETAL  - Représentant (Commercial)

     -  Caen 1988 - 1989

  • DPII  - Chef d'agence (Commercial)

     -  Carpiquet 1989 - 1992

  • CAEN METAUX  - Chef d'agence (Commercial)

     -  Mondeville 1992 - 1995

  • Frazzi  - Responsable commercial (Commercial)

     -  Mondeville 1995 - 1999

  • RACCORDS SERVICES  - Chef d'agence (Commercial)

     -  Mondeville 1999 - 2012

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Hubert FOUQUIER

  • Vit à :

    CAEN, France

  • Né le :

    8 août 1953 (68 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Marié, 2 enfants , Papy de 4 petites filles ! à Caen
    depuis 1984

  • Profession :

    Retraité

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

