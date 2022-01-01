Hubert FOUQUIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours de vacances
-
Colonie De Vacance Mobil-oil- Poligny 1959 - 1964
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Pierre Corneille (Bolbec)- Bolbec 1959 - 1966
-
Ecole Victor Hugo (Bolbec)- Bolbec 1966 - 1967
-
LE VAL AUX GRES- Bolbec 1967 - 1968
-
PIERRE ET MARIE CURIE- Bolbec 1968 - 1970
Parcours entreprise
-
FAUQUET LEMAITRE - Employé (Autre)- Bolbec 1970 - 1973
-
BROSSETTE - Commercial (Commercial)- Le havre 1973 - 1984
-
BROSSETTE - Représentant (Commercial)- Mondeville 1984 - 1988
-
LONGOMETAL - Représentant (Commercial)- Caen 1988 - 1989
-
DPII - Chef d'agence (Commercial)- Carpiquet 1989 - 1992
-
CAEN METAUX - Chef d'agence (Commercial)- Mondeville 1992 - 1995
-
Frazzi - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Mondeville 1995 - 1999
-
RACCORDS SERVICES - Chef d'agence (Commercial)- Mondeville 1999 - 2012
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 102- Dijon 1972 - 1973
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Hubert FOUQUIER
-
Vit à :
CAEN, France
-
Né le :
8 août 1953 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 2 enfants , Papy de 4 petites filles ! à Caen
depuis 1984
Profession :
Retraité
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2