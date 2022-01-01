Ines NASCIMENTO DOS SANTOS (NASCIMENTO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • BANQUE DE PICARDIE  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Compiegne 1991 - 2001

  • Fiducial Vienne  - Employée administrative (Administratif)

     -  Vienne 2003 - 2004

  • Geodis Valenda  - Gestionnaire client bilingue (Administratif)

     -  Bron 2005 - 2008

  • GFF CARRIER  - Comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Lyon 2008 - maintenant

  • VITACUIRE  - Client (Comptabilité)

     -  Meyzieu 2009 - 2010

  • ATLANTIC  - CREDIT MANAGER (Finance)

     -  Meyzieu 2011 - maintenant

Parcours club

Parcours associatif

  • SJD

     -  Saint just chaleyssin 2019 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour,
    N'hésitez pas à me laisser un petit mot !!
    A bientôt

  • Profession :

    Crédit manager

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Belgique - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Italie - Madagascar - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Terres australes et antarctiques françaises - Tunisie
    Je rêve d'y aller :