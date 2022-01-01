Ines NASCIMENTO DOS SANTOS (NASCIMENTO) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Rostand (Pont Sainte Maxence)- Pont sainte maxence 1976 - 1981
-
Collège Les Terriers- Pont sainte maxence 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Jules Uhry - Autre (Voie générale)- Creil 1985 - 1988
-
GEA- Amiens 1988 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
BANQUE DE PICARDIE - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Compiegne 1991 - 2001
-
Fiducial Vienne - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Vienne 2003 - 2004
-
Geodis Valenda - Gestionnaire client bilingue (Administratif)- Bron 2005 - 2008
-
GFF CARRIER - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Lyon 2008 - maintenant
-
VITACUIRE - Client (Comptabilité)- Meyzieu 2009 - 2010
-
ATLANTIC - CREDIT MANAGER (Finance)- Meyzieu 2011 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Aéro Dance- Charantonnay 2002 - 2005
-
Danse Rock- Charantonnay 2007 - maintenant
-
YOGA- Diemoz 2007 - maintenant
-
Applejack- Beauvoir de marc 2009 - maintenant
Parcours associatif
-
SJD- Saint just chaleyssin 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Ines NASCIMENTO DOS SANTOS (NASCIMENTO)
-
Vit à :
SAINT GEORGES D'ESPERANCHE, France
-
Née en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
N'hésitez pas à me laisser un petit mot !!
A bientôt
Profession :
Crédit manager
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Italie - Madagascar - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Terres australes et antarctiques françaises - Tunisie
-
