Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Macé- Drancy 1978 - 1983
-
ECOLE JACQUES DECOUR- Nanterre 1983 - 1985
-
Collège Evariste Galois- Nanterre 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Frédéric Et Irène Joliot Curie- Nanterre 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Frédéric Et Irène Joliot Curie- Nanterre 1987 - 1990
-
Lycée Paul Langevin- Suresnes 1994 - 1996
Parcours club
-
Bibliothèque- Saclas 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabel PIOGER
-
Vit à :
SACLAS, France
-
Née le :
22 mars 1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
CARPE-DIEM
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
