Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Mail (Beaugency)- Beaugency 1967 - 1973
-
Collège Robert Goupil- Beaugency 1973 - 1977
-
Lycée Pothier- Orleans 1977 - 1980
-
CAR SOC- Tours 1982 - 1984
-
Iut Carrières Sociales Tours- Tours 1982 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
INFA - Formatrice (Autre)- Le puy en velay 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Isabelle LAGER (TOLLARD)
-
Vit à :
SAINT JULIEN CHAPTEUIL, France
-
Née en :
1962 (61 ans)
