Jacquis CLEMENT (JACQUES) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
-
Grande Chaudronnerie Lorraine - Riveur (Production)- Longuyon 1966 - 1970
-
HAUTS FOURNEAUX DE LA CHIERS - Soudeur (Production)- Longwy 1970 - 1973
-
Enrobage Stockem-arlon - Centraliste tarmac (Production)- Arlon 1974 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Royal Velo Club Gaumais- Virton 1990 - maintenant
-
Club Nautique Longuyon- Longuyon 2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jacquis CLEMENT (JACQUES)
-
Vit à :
Belgique
-
Né en :
1951 (71 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Centraliste tarmac
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2