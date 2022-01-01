Jean-Christophe BONNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE RENE BETUING- Le passage d'agen 1973 - 1976
Collège Jasmin Les Iles- Agen 1976 - 1980
Lycée Jean Baptiste De Baudre- Agen 1980 - 1983
Lycée Déodat De Séverac- Toulouse 1983 - 1985
Institut National Des Télécommunications (Int)- Evry 1985 - 1987
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Télécommunications (Enst)- Paris 1987 - 1988
IAE DE PARIS- Paris 1992 - 1993
Parcours militaire
ESOAT- Agen 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
ARTHUR ANDERSEN- Neuilly sur seine 1989 - 1990
Dowell (Schlumberger Limited)- MONTROUGE 1990 - 1991
Gan- PARIS 1993 - 1999
GENERALI FRANCE ASSURANCES- Paris 1999 - 2000
COORG- Paris 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jean-Christophe BONNET
Vit à :
CHAVILLE, France
Né le :
12 sept. 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Consultant en MOA Assurances
Profession :
Consultant
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Biélorussie - Botswana - Chine - Cuba - Danemark - Égypte - Équateur - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Grèce - Hongrie - Indonésie - Israël - Italie - Jordanie - Kenya - Madagascar - Maroc - Namibie - Pays-Bas - Pologne - Portugal - Royaume-Uni - Russie - Slovaquie - Suède - Swaziland - Tchéquie - Thaïlande - Togo - Tunisie - Viêt Nam - Zimbabwe
