Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PUBLIQUE- Bauge 1964 - 1966
-
Ecole Pont-du-las (Toulon)- Toulon 1966 - 1968
-
Annexe 1 Garcon- Draguignan 1966 - 1967
-
Ecole Charles Sandro - Bon Rencontre- Toulon 1968 - 1970
-
Collège Pierre Puget- Toulon 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée Bonaparte- Toulon 1974 - 1977
-
Institut Universitaire De Formation Des Maîtres- Draguignan 1977 - 1979
-
Ecole Normale D'instituteurs- Draguignan 1977 - 1979
-
Université De Toulon Et Du Var- Toulon 1980 - 1983
-
ECOLE EMILE MALSERT - Enseignant- La seyne sur mer 1982 - maintenant
-
Ecole Emile Malsert 2 - Enseignant- La seyne sur mer 1983 - maintenant
-
Ecole Primaire Malsert 2 - Enseignant- La seyne sur mer 1983 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
40 Eme Ra- Suippes 1980 - 1981
-
ARTILLERIE- Suippes 1980 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
ECOLE EMILE MALSERT- La seyne sur mer 1982 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Christophe ROUSSEL
-
Vit à :
LA SEYNE SUR MER, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Heureux de revoir ou de recontacter les anciennes connaissances !
Au plaisir !
Profession :
Instituteur
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
