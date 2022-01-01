Jean JEAN PRÃ‰LY (PRÃ‰LY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'ai 68 ans,marié depuis 1973, 3 enfants (Christelle, Richard et Raphaelle) et 4 petits enfants (Enzo, Tom, Margot et Jade.

  • Profession :

    Pyrotechnicien Hors groupe (retraitÃ©) DGA

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :