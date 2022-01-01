Jean JEAN PRÃ‰LY (PRÃ‰LY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Des Charmilles- Mehun sur yevre
A cette Ã©poque l'Ã©cole s'apelait "Ouche boyer"1952 - 1955
-
Ecole Du Château- Mehun sur yevre 1958 - 1961
-
Collège Joliot-curie- Mehun sur yevre 1961 - 1962
-
Ecole Militaire Préparatoire Technique (Empt)- Le mans 1962 - 1966
-
ECOLE MILITAIRE PREPARATOIRE TECHNIQUE- Tulle 1962 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
Etablissement Technique De Bourges (Délégation Gén - Pyrotechnicien (Technique)- Bourges
Chef d'Ã©quipe1966 - 2005
Parcours militaire
-
38 Ieme Rit (Régiment D'instruction Des Télétransmissions)- Laval 1971 - 1972
-
21e Ct Pannes- Montargis
opÃ©rateur radio-tÃ©lÃ©graphiste1972 - 1972
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean JEAN PRÃ‰LY (PRÃ‰LY)
-
-
NÃ© le :
3 mai 1950 (72 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai 68 ans,marié depuis 1973, 3 enfants (Christelle, Richard et Raphaelle) et 4 petits enfants (Enzo, Tom, Margot et Jade.
Profession :
Pyrotechnicien Hors groupe (retraitÃ©) DGA
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
