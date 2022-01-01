Jean-Luc CREPIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • GUY LAROCHE  - Assistant comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Paris 1989 - 1993

  • Kiloutou  - Responsable Help Desk (Informatique)

     -  MARCQ EN BAROEUL 1996 - 2005

  • Pharmagest Interactive  - Technicien informatique (Informatique)

     -  Cuincy 2006 - maintenant

  • Tibco Service

     -  Lens 2014 - maintenant

    Jean-Luc CREPIN

    PECQUENCOURT, France

    17 mai 1967 (54 ans)

    Marié, 2 filles 18 ans et 16 ans

    Informaticien

    mariÃ©(e)

    2

