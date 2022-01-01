Jean-Luc CREPIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Albert)- Albert 1970 - 1976
-
Collège Pierre Et Marie Curie- Albert 1976 - 1979
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Albert 1979 - 1981
-
Lycée Professionnel Annexe Au Lycée Lamarck- Albert 1981 - 1983
-
Lycée Lamarck- Albert 1983 - 1986
Parcours club
-
ALEC- Albert 1978 - 1989
-
FEPTT SEQUEDIN- Sequedin 2000 - 2008
-
Stt Attiches- Attiches 2008 - 2009
-
CTT MONTIGNY EN OSTREVENT- Montigny en ostrevent 2009 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
4eme R.a (Regiment D'artillerie)- Laon 1987 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
GUY LAROCHE - Assistant comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Paris 1989 - 1993
-
Kiloutou - Responsable Help Desk (Informatique)- MARCQ EN BAROEUL 1996 - 2005
-
Pharmagest Interactive - Technicien informatique (Informatique)- Cuincy 2006 - maintenant
-
Tibco Service- Lens 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Luc CREPIN
-
Vit Ã :
PECQUENCOURT, France
-
NÃ© le :
17 mai 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Marié, 2 filles 18 ans et 16 ans
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
