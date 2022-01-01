RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Saint-Justin
Philippe KENNEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire Des Capucins- Commercy 1978 - 1979
-
Ecole Groupe Scolaire Du Chateau (Commercy)- Commercy 1979 - 1983
-
Ecole Groupe Des Moulins (Commercy)- Commercy 1979 - 1983
-
Collège Les Tilleuls- Commercy 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Henri Vogt- Commercy 1987 - 1990
-
Iut Nancy Charlemagne (Nancy Ii)- Nancy 1990 - 1993
-
Iup Miage Pôle De Gestion- Nancy 1993 - 1995
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 102- Dijon 1995 - 1995
-
Ba 133 Nancy-ochey- Toul 1995 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
-
PREVIADE - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Laxou 1996 - 1998
-
AXIALOG LILLE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Euralille 1998 - 2000
-
Kiloutou - Informaticien (Informatique)- MARCQ EN BAROEUL 2000 - 2002
-
Doc''ordi - Consultant (Profession libÃ©rale)- Lornay 2004 - 2005
-
Etat De Genève - Informaticien (Informatique)- Geneve 2005 - 2016
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Philippe KENNEL
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT-JUSTIN, France
-
NÃ© en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'étais, je suis et je serai.
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - France - Italie - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
Philippe KENNEL a reconnu Philippe KENNEL sur la photo 1995-08
-
Philippe KENNEL a reconnu Philippe KENNEL sur la photo 2 nd
-
Philippe KENNEL a reconnu Philippe KENNEL sur la photo 3ème1
-
Philippe KENNEL a reconnu Philippe KENNEL sur la photo 6ème 7
-
Philippe KENNEL a reconnu Philippe KENNEL sur la photo Quatrième 2
-
Philippe KENNEL a reconnu HÃ©lÃ¨ne VINCENT-SCHNEIDER (VINCENT) sur la photo Troisième 1
-
Philippe KENNEL a reconnu Nicolas JEANSELLE sur la photo Troisième 1
-
Philippe KENNEL a reconnu Erika GODELIER sur la photo Troisième 1
-
Philippe KENNEL a reconnu Philippe KENNEL sur la photo Troisième 1
-
Philippe KENNEL a reconnu Muriel BURTE sur la photo redoublement du ce2
-
Philippe KENNEL a reconnu Catherine KENNEL sur la photo redoublement du ce2
-
Philippe KENNEL a reconnu Philippe KENNEL sur la photo CM1