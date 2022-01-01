Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • PREVIADE  - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)

     -  Laxou 1996 - 1998

  • AXIALOG LILLE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Euralille 1998 - 2000

  • Kiloutou  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  MARCQ EN BAROEUL 2000 - 2002

  • Doc''ordi  - Consultant (Profession libÃ©rale)

     -  Lornay 2004 - 2005

  • Etat De Genève  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Geneve 2005 - 2016

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Philippe KENNEL

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT-JUSTIN, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'étais, je suis et je serai.

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

