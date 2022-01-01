RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Montmerle-sur-SaÃ´ne dimanche 10 avril Ã partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
USTLMO- Taluyers 1977 - 1991
-
Classe 1993 (Conscrits)- Villefranche sur saone 2000 - maintenant
-
CASG- Saint georges de reneins 2013 - maintenant
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De Berthoud (Taluyers)- Taluyers 1978 - 1983
-
Collège La Perrière- Soucieu en jarrest 1984 - 1985
-
Collège Louis Querbes- Vourles 1985 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel De La Sepr- Lyon 1987 - 1991
-
Maison Familiale Rurale Val-de-coise - Autre- Saint symphorien sur coise 1990 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
MEUBLES GRANGE- Saint symphorien sur coise 1991 - 1992
-
Transport Parcel- Villefranche sur saone 1994 - 1996
-
LAURIE LUMIERE- Limonest 1996 - 1999
-
Fi2000- Limas 1999 - 2004
-
Mailland - Commercial (Commercial)- Villefranche sur saone 2004 - 2008
-
Duferco Morel- Saint jean d'ardieres 2008 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
4e Régiment De Chasseurs- Gap 1993 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean Luc THOMAS
-
Vit Ã :
MONTMERLE SUR SAONE, France
-
NÃ© le :
13 juin 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
