  • Siemens  - Software Engineer, Researcher (Technique)

     -  MUNCHEN/NEUPERLACH

    Research and development, Munich/Germany: development of interaction technologies, project user centered driven.

    1991 - 1997

  • SIEMENS  - Human Factors Engineer (Technique)

     -  Johnson city

    Usability consulting: field studies, prototypes, usability inspections, usability tests, usability workshops...

    1997 - 2000

  • Siemens  - Requirements Engineer (Technique)

     -  MUNCHEN

    Usability expert, establishing user centered design

    2000 - 2008

  • Autoscout24 Gmbh  - Head of Usability (Marketing)

     -  Munich

    Establishing a team and processes, providing usability services

    2008 - 2010

  • Storz Endoskop Produktions Gmbh  - Manager User Interface Design (Technique)

     -  Schaffhausen

    Leading the efforts to design safe, effective and efficient solutions for surgical operations

    2011 - 2012

  • Intralot Germany Gmbh  - User Experience Manager (Marketing)

     -  Munich

    User Experience, Requirements Engineering and Project Management

    2013 - maintenant

