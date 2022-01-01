Jean-Marc BONNAUDET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire (Nanteuil)- Nanteuil 1971 - 1978
Collège Denfert-rochereau- Saint maixent l'ecole
Brevet des CollÃ¨ges1978 - 1982
Lycée Denfert-rochereau- Saint maixent l'ecole
BaccalaurÃ©at C1982 - 1985
Lycée Camille Guérin- Poitiers
Math Sup 21985 - 1986
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers
DEUG A "sciences et structures de la matiÃ¨re"1986 - 1988
UTCS- Sevenans
Master of Science, Computer Science IngÃ©nieur informaticien1988 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
Siemens - Software Engineer, Researcher (Technique)- MUNCHEN/NEUPERLACH
Research and development, Munich/Germany: development of interaction technologies, project user centered driven.1991 - 1997
SIEMENS - Human Factors Engineer (Technique)- Johnson city
Usability consulting: field studies, prototypes, usability inspections, usability tests, usability workshops...1997 - 2000
Siemens - Requirements Engineer (Technique)- MUNCHEN
Usability expert, establishing user centered design2000 - 2008
Autoscout24 Gmbh - Head of Usability (Marketing)- Munich
Establishing a team and processes, providing usability services2008 - 2010
Storz Endoskop Produktions Gmbh - Manager User Interface Design (Technique)- Schaffhausen
Leading the efforts to design safe, effective and efficient solutions for surgical operations2011 - 2012
Intralot Germany Gmbh - User Experience Manager (Marketing)- Munich
User Experience, Requirements Engineering and Project Management2013 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jean-Marc BONNAUDET
Vit Ã :
MUNICH, Allemagne
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de project ergonomie web
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
