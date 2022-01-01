Jean-Paul ABGRALL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • WIT SA  - Software Developer (Informatique)

     -  Saint laurent du var 1994 - 1995

  • EUROMIPS SYSTEMS  - Development Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Sophia antipolis 1995 - 1997

  • Phoenix Technologies  - Senior Staff Engineer (Informatique)

     -  San jose 1998 - 2001

  • Blue Arc  - Senior Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Santa clara 2001 - 2003

  • Transmeta  - Senior Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  San jose 2003 - 2005

  • Mips Technologies  - Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Mountain view 2005 - 2005

  • Montalvo Systems  - Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Santa clara 2005 - 2007

  • Google, Inc.  - Senior Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Mountain view

    Best. Company. Ever. Google X, May 2015 - Mars 2018

    2007 - 2018

  • Drive.ai  - Staff Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Mountain view 2018 - 2019

  • Apple  - Software Development Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Santa clara 2019 - 2021

  • Waymo, Llc  - Senior Embedded Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Mountain view

    https://waymo.com/

    2021 - maintenant

  • Prénom Nom :

    Jean-Paul ABGRALL

  • Vit à :

    SANTA CLARA, Etats-Unis

  • Né le :

    4 juin 1968 (53 ans)

  • Profession :

    Software Engineer

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

