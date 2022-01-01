Jean-Paul ABGRALL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO BERLIN- Berlin 1975 - 1979
Collège Voltaire- Berlin 1979 - 1983
Lycée Professionnel Les Eucalyptus- Nice 1983 - 1987
I.u.t D'informatique- Nice 1988 - 1990
Université De Nice - Sophia Antipolis- Nice 1990 - 1993
Dess I.s.i.- Nice 1992 - 1993
Parcours militaire
9 Eme Regiment De Parchutiste- Pamiers
Avec une PM Para avant.1993 - 1994
9 ème Rcp- Pamiers 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
WIT SA - Software Developer (Informatique)- Saint laurent du var 1994 - 1995
EUROMIPS SYSTEMS - Development Engineer (Informatique)- Sophia antipolis 1995 - 1997
Phoenix Technologies - Senior Staff Engineer (Informatique)- San jose 1998 - 2001
Blue Arc - Senior Software Engineer (Informatique)- Santa clara 2001 - 2003
Transmeta - Senior Software Engineer (Informatique)- San jose 2003 - 2005
Mips Technologies - Software Engineer (Informatique)- Mountain view 2005 - 2005
Montalvo Systems - Software Engineer (Informatique)- Santa clara 2005 - 2007
Google, Inc. - Senior Software Engineer (Informatique)- Mountain view
Best. Company. Ever. Google X, May 2015 - Mars 20182007 - 2018
Drive.ai - Staff Software Engineer (Informatique)- Mountain view 2018 - 2019
Apple - Software Development Engineer (Informatique)- Santa clara 2019 - 2021
Waymo, Llc - Senior Embedded Software Engineer (Informatique)- Mountain view
https://waymo.com/2021 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jean-Paul ABGRALL
Vit à :
SANTA CLARA, Etats-Unis
Né le :
4 juin 1968 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Software Engineer
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
