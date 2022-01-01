Jean-Philippe BENARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • ASLJL

     -  Lardy

    Tennis, Karaté et Natation

    1997 - 1998

Parcours entreprise

  • JEEPEEZ ONLINE  - Dirigeant (Direction générale)

     -  Arpajon

    Gérant de la société.

    1999 - 2000

  • ISL FRANCE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Levallois perret

    Administrateur système et réseau (stagière)

    2000 - 2000

  • GIRAUDY  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Administrateur système et réseau

    2000 - 2000

  • Alcatel-CIT (Alcatel Lucent)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  MASSY

    Administrateur sécurité

    2000 - 2001

  • Société Générale  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  PARIS

    Administrateur sécurité

    2000 - 2001

  • Steria  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  PARIS

    Prestation de services informatiques

    2001 - 2002

  • Renault (Prestataire)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Montigny le bretonneux

    Prestation de services informatiques

    2001 - 2003

  • Steria  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  ISSY LES MOULINEAUX

    Prestation de services informatiques

    2002 - 2005

  • Renault  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  SAINT QUENTIN EN YVELINES

    Prestation de services informatiques

    2003 - 2005

  • Technocentre (Renault)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  GUYANCOURT

    Prestation de services informatiques

    2005 - 2005

  • Atos Origin Intégration (Atos)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  CLAMART

    RS3 Minute

    2005 - 2007

  • Atos Origin Intégration (Atos)  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LA DÉFENSE 2005 - 2007

  • Easynet  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  NANTERRE

    Hosting Development and Operations

    2007 - 2008

  • Microsoft  - Consultant (Informatique)

     -  LES ULIS 2008 - 2013

  • AZEO  - Architecte informatique (Informatique)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 2013 - 2020

  • CHANEL  - Architecte (Informatique)

     -  Paris 2020 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour à tous !

  • Profession :

    Consultant informatique

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

