Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Sainte Ernestine (Lardy)- Lardy
Petite à grande section1983 - 1991
-
Collège Jeanne D'arc- Etampes
6ième à 3ième1991 - 1995
-
Lycée Geoffroy Saint-hilaire- Etampes
2nd à terminal1995 - 1998
-
Iut De Créteil Site Vitry- Vitry sur seine
1ière et 2ième année (DUT)1998 - 2000
-
Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers- Versailles
DEST en 2004 INGENIEUR en 20062001 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
ASLJL- Lardy
Tennis, Karaté et Natation1997 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
JEEPEEZ ONLINE - Dirigeant (Direction générale)- Arpajon
Gérant de la société.1999 - 2000
-
ISL FRANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Levallois perret
Administrateur système et réseau (stagière)2000 - 2000
-
GIRAUDY - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris
Administrateur système et réseau2000 - 2000
-
Alcatel-CIT (Alcatel Lucent) - Informaticien (Informatique)- MASSY
Administrateur sécurité2000 - 2001
-
Société Générale - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS
Administrateur sécurité2000 - 2001
-
Steria - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS
Prestation de services informatiques2001 - 2002
-
Renault (Prestataire) - Informaticien (Informatique)- Montigny le bretonneux
Prestation de services informatiques2001 - 2003
-
Steria - Informaticien (Informatique)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
Prestation de services informatiques2002 - 2005
-
Renault - Informaticien (Informatique)- SAINT QUENTIN EN YVELINES
Prestation de services informatiques2003 - 2005
-
Technocentre (Renault) - Informaticien (Informatique)- GUYANCOURT
Prestation de services informatiques2005 - 2005
-
Atos Origin Intégration (Atos) - Informaticien (Informatique)- CLAMART
RS3 Minute2005 - 2007
-
Atos Origin Intégration (Atos) - Informaticien (Informatique)- LA DÉFENSE 2005 - 2007
-
Easynet - Informaticien (Informatique)- NANTERRE
Hosting Development and Operations2007 - 2008
-
Microsoft - Consultant (Informatique)- LES ULIS 2008 - 2013
-
AZEO - Architecte informatique (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt 2013 - 2020
-
CHANEL - Architecte (Informatique)- Paris 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jean-Philippe BENARD
-
Vit à :
VERSAILLES, France
-
Né le :
3 oct. 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous !
Profession :
Consultant informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
