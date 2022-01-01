RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Vieux-Charmont
Jeanine THANACOODY (CARRET) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PIERRE BROSSOLETTE- Besancon 1954 - 1959
-
MONTJOUX- Besancon 1960 - 1962
-
Lycée Louis Pergaud- Besancon 1965 - 1967
Parcours entreprise
-
Chu Besancon St Jacques- Besancon 1968 - 1976
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jeanine THANACOODY (CARRET)
-
Vit Ã :
VIEUX CHARMONT, France
-
NÃ©e le :
12 avril 1948 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraitee
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Jeanine THANACOODY (CARRET) a reconnu Jeanine THANACOODY (CARRET) sur la photo Seconde Lycée Pasteur
-
Jeanine THANACOODY (CARRET) a reconnu DaniÃ¨le RONGER (GARET) sur la photo Seconde Lycée Pasteur
-
Jeanine THANACOODY (CARRET) a reconnu Jeanine THANACOODY (CARRET) sur la photo Terminale BSEC
-
Jeanine THANACOODY (CARRET) a reconnu Jeanine THANACOODY (CARRET) sur la photo CM2 Brossolette