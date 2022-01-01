Jennifer MIGEON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Du Chateau- Le chateau d'oleron 1984 - 1987
-
Primaire Villars Les Bois- Villars les bois 1987 - 1988
-
Ecole Primaire (Migron)- Migron 1988 - 1989
-
Primaire Ruelle- Ruelle sur touvre 1990 - 1991
-
Nicolas Lemercier- Saintes 1991 - 1992
-
Collège Edgar Quinet- Saintes
6 iemme a la 5 ieme1992 - 1995
-
Mfr Chevanceaux- Chevanceaux
3 ieme et 4 ieme tecknologique1995 - 1997
-
IREO DES CHARENTES- Richemont
b e p a vente 1 er annee1997 - 1998
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jennifer MIGEON
-
-
Née le :
14 juin 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ash hepad les collines d'angely
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
Jennifer MIGEON a ajouté 2 photos à son album moi aujourd huit 2014 avril
-
Jennifer MIGEON a créé l'album photo moi aujourd huit 2014 avril
-
Jennifer MIGEON a reconnu Jennifer MIGEON sur la photo 3 ieme teckno mfr chevanceaux secteur service
-
Jennifer MIGEON a reconnu Jennifer MIGEON sur la photo 4 ieme teckno mfr chevanceaux secteur services
-
Jennifer MIGEON a reconnu Jennifer MIGEON sur la photo 5 ieme A
-
Jennifer MIGEON a reconnu Jennifer MIGEON sur la photo 6ieme B edgard quinet saintes
-
Jennifer MIGEON a reconnu Jennifer MIGEON sur la photo 6ieme C edgard quinet saintes
-
Jennifer MIGEON a reconnu Jennifer MIGEON sur la photo CM2 nicolas lemercier saintes 17
-
Jennifer MIGEON a reconnu Jennifer MIGEON sur la photo CM1 ruelle ou magnac sur touvre
-
Jennifer MIGEON a reconnu Jennifer MIGEON sur la photo primaire CE2 migron
-
Jennifer MIGEON a reconnu Jennifer MIGEON sur la photo CE1
-
Jennifer MIGEON a reconnu Jennifer MIGEON sur la photo cp