Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE SAINT FRANCOIS- Annecy 1991 - 1998
Collège Saint-joseph- Bruz 1998 - 2000
Lycée Saint-joseph- Bruz 2000 - 2001
Lycée Sainte-geneviève- Rennes 2001 - 2003
Lycée Public Chateaubriand- Rennes 2003 - 2005
Icn - Institut Commercial De Nancy - Pôle Lorrain De Gestion- Nancy 2005 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Cervera Guilera- Barcelone 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Jennifer SIMON
Vit à :
BARCELONE, Espagne
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Etudiante