RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Rennes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Jérémy MAINFROID est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Liberation (Le Bourg D Ire)- Le bourg d'ire 1977 - 1985
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Segre 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Blaise Pascal- Segre 1989 - 1992
-
Ecole Supérieure D'électronique De L'ouest- Angers 1992 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
SYNTEGRA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1997 - 2000
-
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Informaticien (Informatique)- COLOMBES 1998 - 1999
-
Thomson-csf Communications - Informaticien (Informatique)- Colombes 1999 - 2000
-
ERICSSON - Informaticien (Informatique)- Stockholm 2001 - 2002
-
Assystem - Informaticien (Informatique)- BEZONS 2003 - 2006
-
Systèmes et Information (Matra) - Informaticien (Informatique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2003 - 2006
-
AMPER - Informaticien (Informatique)- Madrid 2006 - 2007
-
DELAWARE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Madrid 2007 - 2007
-
SFR (Numéricable) - Informaticien (Informatique)- RENNES 2008 - maintenant
-
Degetel [france Telecom R&d] - Informaticien (Informatique)- Rennes 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jérémy MAINFROID
-
Vit à :
RENNES, France
-
Né le :
8 avril 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Ingénieur Informatique
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible