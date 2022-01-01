Jerome BRUNEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Louise De Savoie (Romorantin Lanthenay)- Romorantin lanthenay 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Léonard De Vinci- Romorantin lanthenay 1985 - 1990
-
Lycée Augustin Thierry- Blois
seconde TSA et productique1990 - 1991
-
Lycée Professionnel Denis Papin- Romorantin lanthenay
CAP ESM et BEP MSMP1991 - 1993
-
CFA NATIONAL DE LA SNCF SITE | LE MANS- Le mans 1993 - 1995
Parcours club
-
ECOLE DE MUSIQUE MUNICIPALE- Romorantin lanthenay
FM , Trombone1985 - maintenant
-
UNION MUSICALE DE ROMORANTIN- Romorantin lanthenay 1986 - maintenant
-
A.l.o. Big Band- Joue les tours 2001 - maintenant
-
Harmonie- Joue les tours 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
Paris Rive Gauche (SNCF) - Agent de maintenance (Production)- PARIS
chatillon bas section meca chatillon haut bogies visite chatillon haut essieux/OR1995 - 2002
-
SNCF - Agent de maintenance (Production)- SAINT PIERRE DES CORPS
Qualifié UTe1 , UTb1 , MTb12002 - maintenant
-
Federation Des Societes Musicales De L'indre - Professeur de trombone (Autre)- Chateauroux
Chabris,Valencay,Lye,Lucay le male, Ecueille, Chatillon sur indre, Villedieu sur indre, Ardentes, Vatan.2005 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jerome BRUNEAU
-
Vit à :
CIVRAY DE TOURAINE, France
-
Né le :
2 nov. 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Agent SNCF
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)