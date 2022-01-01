Jerome BRUNEAU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • Paris Rive Gauche (SNCF)  - Agent de maintenance (Production)

     -  PARIS

    chatillon bas section meca chatillon haut bogies visite chatillon haut essieux/OR

    1995 - 2002

  • SNCF  - Agent de maintenance (Production)

     -  SAINT PIERRE DES CORPS

    Qualifié UTe1 , UTb1 , MTb1

    2002 - maintenant

  • Federation Des Societes Musicales De L'indre  - Professeur de trombone (Autre)

     -  Chateauroux

    Chabris,Valencay,Lye,Lucay le male, Ecueille, Chatillon sur indre, Villedieu sur indre, Ardentes, Vatan.

    2005 - 2008

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Jerome BRUNEAU

  • Vit à :

    CIVRAY DE TOURAINE, France

  • Né le :

    2 nov. 1974 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Agent SNCF

  • Situation familiale :

    pacsé(e)

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    • Autres

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :