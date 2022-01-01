Jérôme CHOUT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Trait D'union- Bouffemont 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Aristide Briand- Domont 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Jean Jacques Rousseau- Montmorency 1987 - 1990
-
Paris 13- Villetaneuse 1990 - 1992
-
Ecole Pour L'informatique Et Les Techniques Avancées (Epita)- Le kremlin bicetre 1992 - 1995
Parcours de vacances
-
COLONIES DE VACANCES DU CCE AIR FRANCE- Roissy aeroport ch de gau 1979 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Air France Klm - Technicien (Technique)- ROISSY AEROPORT CH DE GAU
Assistant avion Manutentionnaire Secrétaire administratif1991 - 1992
-
Fnac - Commercial (Commercial)- PARIS
Vendeur1994 - 1997
-
Fnac - Commercial (Commercial)- PARIS
Vendeur1997 - 1998
-
Fnac - Commercial (Commercial)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
Responsable de rayon1998 - 1999
-
HIMALAYA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris
Responsable Informatique et Telecom1999 - 2001
-
Accor - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS
Responsable Système et Réseaux Responsable Projets / R&D2001 - 2006
-
ACCOR CORPORATE SERVICES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris
Responsable Système et Réseaux Responsable Projets / R&D2001 - 2006
-
NEURONES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nanterre
Chef de projet2006 - 2007
-
France Télécom - Informaticien (Informatique)- SAINT QUENTIN EN YVELINES
Architecte Système2006 - 2006
-
Fidal, Société D'avocats - Informaticien (Informatique)- Neuilly sur seine
Architecte Système2006 - 2006
-
Laboratoires Servier - Informaticien (Informatique)- COURBEVOIE
Chef de projet technique2007 - 2007
-
Microsoft - Informaticien (Informatique)- LES ULIS
Consultant2007 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Direction Centrale Du Materiel (Dcmat)- Vanves
Technicien informatique1996 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Jérôme CHOUT
-
Vit à :
JOUY EN JOSAS, France
-
Né le :
22 juil. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Consultant
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Algérie - Arabie Saoudite - Argentine - Autriche - Belgique - Brésil - Bulgarie - Chili - Danemark - Égypte - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Grèce - - Hongrie - Inde - Italie - Malaisie - Maroc - Mexique - Pays-Bas - Portugal - Pérou - Roumanie - Royaume-Uni - Sénégal - Suède - Suisse - Taïwan - Thaïlande - Tunisie - Turquie - Ukraine - Vénézuela