Jérôme CHOUT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours de vacances

Parcours entreprise

  • Air France Klm  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  ROISSY AEROPORT CH DE GAU

    Assistant avion Manutentionnaire Secrétaire administratif

    1991 - 1992

  • Fnac  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  PARIS

    Vendeur

    1994 - 1997

  • Fnac  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  PARIS

    Vendeur

    1997 - 1998

  • Fnac  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY

    Responsable de rayon

    1998 - 1999

  • HIMALAYA  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Responsable Informatique et Telecom

    1999 - 2001

  • Accor  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  PARIS

    Responsable Système et Réseaux Responsable Projets / R&D

    2001 - 2006

  • ACCOR CORPORATE SERVICES  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris

    Responsable Système et Réseaux Responsable Projets / R&D

    2001 - 2006

  • NEURONES  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Nanterre

    Chef de projet

    2006 - 2007

  • France Télécom  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  SAINT QUENTIN EN YVELINES

    Architecte Système

    2006 - 2006

  • Fidal, Société D'avocats  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Neuilly sur seine

    Architecte Système

    2006 - 2006

  • Laboratoires Servier  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  COURBEVOIE

    Chef de projet technique

    2007 - 2007

  • Microsoft  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LES ULIS

    Consultant

    2007 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Jérôme CHOUT

  • Vit à :

    JOUY EN JOSAS, France

  • Né le :

    22 juil. 1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Consultant

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :