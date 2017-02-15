Jerome DESRUOL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole De La Libération- Saint vallier 1974 - 1981
-
Ecole Pierre Dumonteil (Saint Vallier)- Saint vallier 1981 - 1982
-
Collège André Cotte- Saint vallier 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Gabriel Faure- Tournon sur rhone 1986 - 1989
-
Université Joseph-fourier : Grenoble I- Grenoble 1989 - 1996
-
Université Joseph Fourier- Saint martin d'heres 1989 - 1995
-
License D'informatique- Grenoble 1993 - 1996
Parcours club
-
SVS- Saint vallier
Joueur en junior puis sÃ©nior 3 ans avant de partir sur Grenoble1988 - 1994
-
RUGBY UJF- Grenoble
7 ans de pur bonheur1989 - 1996
-
USSE- Saint egreve
Mes meilleurs annÃ©es rugby, mes meilleurs partenaires1993 - 1998
-
CHU BIZZ- Grenoble
Le rugby folklo1994 - maintenant
-
RCCN- Saint egreve 1998 - 2003
-
SVS- Saint vallier
Joueur 3 ans en revenant de Grenoble et dirigeant pendant 2 ans Parti Ã contre coeur mais toujours Ã©ducateur de l'Ã©cole de rugby depuis 20082003 - maintenant
-
Rugby Club Donatien- Saint donat sur l'herbasse
Un vrai club familial...2008 - 2013
Parcours entreprise
-
Gie Les Vergers De L'hermitage - ExpÃ©dition (Production)- Tain l'hermitage 1990 - 1996
-
LE PESAGE INDUSTRIEL - DÃ©veloppeur (Informatique)- Grenoble 2001 - 2003
-
PROGMAG - DÃ©veloppeur - Hotline (Informatique)- Valence 2003 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Valfrejus- Modane 2008 - 2008
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Jerome DESRUOL
-
Vit Ã :
ECLASSAN, France
-
NÃ© le :
1 nov. 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Emmanuel ACHARD sur la photo Terminale D
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Marlene BILLION sur la photo terminale C
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Stephanie BARTHELEMY (MORAS) sur la photo terminale C
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Stephanie BARTHELEMY (MORAS) sur la photo ECOLE PRIMAIRE LAVEYRON
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Emmanuel ACHARD sur la photo ECOLE PRIMAIRE LAVEYRON
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Jerome DESRUOL sur la photo 3ème ?
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Jerome DESRUOL sur la photo CM2 M DUMONTEIL
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Jerome DESRUOL sur la photo CE1 Mmme GATHION
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Jerome DESRUOL sur la photo CP Mme GATHION
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Jerome DESRUOL sur la photo CE2 Mlle CORNILLON
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Jerome DESRUOL sur la photo CM1 Mlle CORNILLON
-
Jerome DESRUOL a ajoutÃ© Université Joseph Fourier Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Damien BITTANTE sur la photo RCCN
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Sylvain DURIEUX sur la photo RCCN
-
Jerome DESRUOL a reconnu Emmanuel ACHARD sur la photo 3ème E