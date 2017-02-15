Jerome DESRUOL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • SVS

     -  Saint vallier

    Joueur en junior puis sÃ©nior 3 ans avant de partir sur Grenoble

    1988 - 1994

  • RUGBY UJF

     -  Grenoble

    7 ans de pur bonheur

    1989 - 1996

  • USSE

     -  Saint egreve

    Mes meilleurs annÃ©es rugby, mes meilleurs partenaires

    1993 - 1998

  • CHU BIZZ

     -  Grenoble

    Le rugby folklo

    1994 - maintenant

  • RCCN

     -  Saint egreve 1998 - 2003

  • SVS

     -  Saint vallier

    Joueur 3 ans en revenant de Grenoble et dirigeant pendant 2 ans Parti Ã  contre coeur mais toujours Ã©ducateur de l'Ã©cole de rugby depuis 2008

    2003 - maintenant

  • Rugby Club Donatien

     -  Saint donat sur l'herbasse

    Un vrai club familial...

    2008 - 2013

Parcours entreprise

Parcours de vacances

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Jerome DESRUOL

  • Vit Ã  :

    ECLASSAN, France

  • NÃ© le :

    1 nov. 1971 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :